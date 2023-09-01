TRSL launches diving support craft for Navy

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on Thursday launched the first diving support craft (DSC) for the Indian Navy at its shipyard in Titagarh, Bengal.

TRSL is building five such vessels for the Indian Navy, the company said in a release. According to officials, the total contract value of all five DSCs was about Rs 175 crore.

The launch ceremony was graced by Aradhna Mahindru, wife of Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, AVSM, NM, deputy chief of the Naval Staff. The DSC is a state-of-the-art vessel equipped with advanced technological capabilities to facilitate diving operations in any possible underwater environment. It is also equipped with cutting-edge diving apparatus to ensure unparalleled support to the Navy’s divers, the statement said.