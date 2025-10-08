‘Tripura under jungle raj, reign of terror under BJP rule’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that there has been a “reign of terror” in Tripura, under BJP’s rule. The “jungle raj” has become the new normal and “gratuitous political violence” has turned into a tool of governance, the ruling party in Bengal alleged further.

A six-member team of Trinamool Congress leaders arrived in Agartala on Wednesday, a day after BJP supporters allegedly attacked the Tripura headquarters of the party. Later in the day, the delegation met the DGP of Tripura and apprised him of the situation, especially the recent vandalism at their party office at Chittaranjan Road of Agartala. The DGP was learnt to have told the TMC delegation that police will discharge their duties properly.

Earlier in the day, the delegation staged a sit-in near the departure block at the airport accusing authorities of deliberately creating obstacles. Trinamool leaders who were a part of the delegation alleged that local transport services were denied to them under the direction of the BJP.

TMC hit out at the BJP over the vandalism at its Tripura unit office, alleging that “state-sponsored political terrorism” had been unleashed in the northeastern state under the saffron party’s rule.

The delegation, comprising Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, three MPs— Sushmita Dev, Pratima Mondal and Saayoni Ghosh—and two party spokespersons Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Raha flew to Agartala a day after their party office in Agartala was vandalised.

Kunal Ghosh during a Press conference in Tripura said they requested the DGP to take action against the earlier series of attacks on party leaders in Tripura. He also pointed out that when Tripura BJP leaders often visit Bengal, they can move freely across the state and the Bengal government provides them full logistical support.

“There is huge anger among the people in Bengal’s rural areas against the BJP leaders, as they have blocked funds for various Central schemes, depriving the people of their rights. No central funds have been provided for MGNREGA or housing schemes, and BJP leaders are proudly announcing that they have blocked them,” Ghosh stated.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh said Tripura has become a ‘theatre of terror’ where ‘jungle raj’ is the new normal and ‘gratuitous political violence’ is a tool of governance. Tuesday’s incident in Agartala was a reminder of how far this descent has gone, she added.

TMC leaders asserted they would continue their Tripura programme “at any cost”. Addressing a Press conference in Kolkata, Bengal minister Shashi Panja said a five-member TMC delegation had left for Tripura to meet party workers and assess the situation on the ground following Monday’s attack at Banamalipur in Agartala, the home constituency of ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

“There is an intolerant and violent BJP government in Tripura. The incident that occurred on Monday demonstrates how those who claim to protect democracy are behaving otherwise. The video evidence is clear,” Panja said.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, who also addressed the media, described Monday’s violence as “certified lumpen rule.”