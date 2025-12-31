Tripti Santra, Anuradha Kunda selected for Bangla Academy awards

Malda: In a moment of pride for Gourbanga’s literary circle, two eminent women writers from Malda — Tripti Santra and Anuradha Kunda — have been selected for prestigious awards of the West Bengal Bangla Academy this year. The announcement has been warmly welcomed by the literary fraternity, which unanimously feels that the honours are richly deserved.

Veteran writer Tripti Santra, a former teacher of Puratan Malda Ahladmani High School for Girls, will receive the Shanti Saha Memorial Honour. With a literary career spanning over five decades, Santra is known for her lucid prose and deep humanism. Her journey began during her student days at Barlow Girls’ High School, where her writings in the school magazine left a lasting impression on readers.

“My writing revolves around people — their struggles, survival and the courage to rise again,” Santra said. Expressing happiness over the Academy recognition, she added: “This honour encourages me to continue writing in Bengali, and I remain hopeful about the younger generation of writers despite changing mediums.” She dedicated the award to the late Samiran Majumdar, former editor of Amritalok Magazine.

Santra has earlier received several accolades, including the Ila Chand Memorial Award from Bangiya Sahitya Parishad in 2006.

Her works have been subjects of academic research in Silchar and Guwahati Universities, and her writings have crossed regional boundaries, reaching readers in Bangladesh, Assam and Tripura. Another proud moment for Malda comes with Anuradha Kunda, an English professor at Malda College, being selected for the Sudha Basu Memorial Honour. Writing since childhood, Kunda has spent nearly four decades exploring literature with sensitivity and depth.

Her notable work “Bishoy Nari” and the widely acclaimed novel “Coronakalin” portray the lives, struggles and resilience of women and the working class. “Writing has always been my way of understanding society,” Kunda said. “This award belongs as much to my readers as it does to me.” She also expressed optimism about contemporary literary experimentation, saying: “Today’s literature is changing its form, and that change holds immense creative possibilities.”

The recognition of these two Malda-based writers by the Bangla Academy not only celebrates their individual achievements but also highlights the growing contribution of women writers from North Bengal to Bengali literature.