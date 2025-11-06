Triple treat for Bengal at IFFI

KOLKATA: After ‘Bhootpori’ last year, director Soukarya Ghosal’s ‘Pokkhirajer Dim’ has made it to the Indian Panorama of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), yet again! For any filmmaker, getting two back-to-back selections at one of the country’s biggest film festivals is indeed special and Soukarya couldn’t be happier.

Another Bengali film which has been selected at Indian Panorama at IFFI is Reshmi Mitra’s ‘Barobabu’, a biopic on theatre legend Shishir Kumar Bhaduri, with Sujan Neel Mukherjee playing the titular role. Interestingly, ‘Barobabu’ will also be screened at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) under the Bengali Panorama section.

“I’m really happy that after ‘Bhootpori’, ‘Pokkhirajer Dim’ has been picked for the Indian Panorama at IFFI. The first time is always special, but this time I’m even more excited because I genuinely feel ‘Pokkhirajer’ Dim is my best work so far. When I sit down to analyse it, I find very few flaws compared to my earlier films,” said a thrilled Ghosal.

Meanwhile, Rukmini Maitra’s ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ is gearing up for its world premiere at IFFI. Also starring Chiranjit Chakraborty, the film, directed by Arnab K Middya, dives into a tumultuous father-daughter equation.

“We are profoundly honoured and delighted to share that our film, Haati Haati Paa Paa, is all set for its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2025—India’s biggest and most prestigious film festival. This marks a significant milestone in our cinematic journey. Join us in celebrating this proud moment for Bengali cinema on the international stage,” Rukmini posted on social media.