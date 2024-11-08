Trinamool’s Sanat Dey aims for 50K victory margin

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Naihati, Sanat Dey has set a target of winning by-election by a margin of 50,000 votes, nearly three times higher than the margin of the former MLA from the same Assembly Constituency Partha Bhowmick had secured in 2021.

Naihati along with five other Assembly constituencies will go to poll on November 13.

A fragile organisation of the BJP and also the Mamata Banerjee government’s slew of welfare schemes encompassing almost every major basic aspect of life ranging from food, shelter, health and education have put the TMC candidate much ahead of its opponents in Naihati. Dey, a councillor from Ward 11 under Naihati Municipality has a strong organisation base in the area.

As town president in Naihati, Dey has strengthened the party’s organisational power. Besides being a popular name in the area, Dey maintains good coordination with the local people.

Around 31 wards of Naihati Municipality fall under the Naihati Assembly Constituency.

There are around 1,90,000 voters in this Constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Partha Bhowmick won by defeating BJP’s Falguni Patra by 18,855 votes. The party this time has fielded Dey as the candidate from Naihati after Bhowmick won the Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore.

Naihati is one of the eight Assembly constituencies under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Trinamool had won all the Assembly seats under Barrackpore in 2021 except Bhatpara.

Trinamool candidate Dey is only trying to increase the margin. A few days ago, Dey told the media that they had set a target of winning the seat by 50,000 votes. Bhowmick has assured the party supremo Mamata Banerjee that they would help his party candidate win by a margin of mammoth 50,000 votes. Rupak Mitra is the BJP’s candidate from Naihati. There is an internal feud within the BJP in Naihati. Moreover, the party has no organisational base. Opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has campaigned for Mitra but the BJP MLA from Bhatpara was never seen in the election campaign so far.

The Left on the other hand has fielded CPIM(L)’s Debojyoti Majumdar as the candidate.

However, a section of leaders within the Left has not accepted Majumdar’s candidature. Congress’ Paresh Sarkar is also in the fray. Partha Bhowmick had defeated former minister of the Left government Ranjit Kundu in 2011.