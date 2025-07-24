Trinamool’s new block-level scheme seen as masterstroke in rural strategy before 2026 polls

Kolkata: The Panchayati Raj system introduced the concept of rural self-governance decades ago; however, the Mamata Banerjee government is now taking decentralisation to a new level with its proposed initiative, “Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan” (Our Neighbourhood, Our Solution).

Aimed at empowering citizens at the block level to set priorities and decide how government funds are used, the scheme marks a bold step in grassroots governance.

Calling it “a testament to how forward-looking” the current Bengal government is, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hailed the initiative on Wednesday as a game-changer in participatory development.

In a post on X, TMC wrote: “This bottom-up initiative decentralises governance, empowers people, and truly returns power to the hands of the citizens. It is a testament to how forward-looking our Maa, Mati, Manush Sarkaar truly is.”

Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday announced a two-month initiative to solve neighbourhood problems across 80,000 booths in the state.

The state government had launched a series of good-governance schemes like “Duare Sarkar”, “Lakshmir Bhandar”, before the 2021 Assembly polls.

These schemes were widely credited with playing a key role in Trinamool’s sweeping victory, helping the party secure 215 Assembly seats against the BJP’s 77, a tally that has since slipped to around 65.

Political observers believe that ahead of the 2026 polls, the state government has again come up with a masterpiece, winning the hearts of the people in villages. The initiative would start from August 2 and continue for the next 60 days.

As per the announcement, Rs 10 lakh would be allocated to each booth, and a total of 80,000 booths will be covered.

It is the people in the block who will decide where the funds will be spent and will also decide which projects need to be implemented first.