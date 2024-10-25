Trinamool’s Jay Prakash Toppo files nomination for Madarihat by-election

Alipurduar: On Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jay Prakash Toppo filed his nomination for the upcoming Madarihat by-election. He was accompanied by key party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP and district president Prakash Chik Baraik, district chairperson Ganga Prasad Sharma and MLA Suman Kanjilal.

After submitting his nomination at the Alipurduar administrative building ‘Dooars Kanya,’ Toppo expressed gratitude to TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for entrusting him with this responsibility. “We are moving towards November 13, a day that will witness a historic change in Madarihat,” he stated. Criticising the BJP, Toppo said: “The BJP MP and MLA have failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the people of Madarihat in the lurch. TMC will not yield ground to a party that has repeatedly betrayed Bengal since 2021.”

Prakash Chik Baraik condemned the opposition, asserting: “Neither the BJP nor the Left has addressed the grievances of Madarihat. Sukanta Majumdar promised a Birpara overbridge if people voted for the BJP. What have they done all these years?” Baraik also highlighted BJP candidate Rahul Lohar’s controversial ties to CITU leader Tarakeswar Lohar, who was involved in the tragic 2003 Dalgaon tea estate incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 workers.

Earlier in the day, Toppo offered prayers at the Hari Mandir in Birpara, joined by thousands of supporters in a colorful rally. The procession continued through Alipurduar, with supporters marching from the TMC district office along BF Road to Dooars Kanya, where Toppo officially

filed his nomination.