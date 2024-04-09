Trinamool’s Biplab Mitra sets up base in Balurghat to ensure a bigger lead from this Assembly constituency

BALURGHAT: In the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 and the Assembly elections of 2021, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) failed to secure a lead in the Balurghat Assembly constituency. Now, as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls approach, the ruling dispensation in Bengal is making concerted efforts to clinch a massive lead from the Balurghat constituency this time around.



TMC candidate from the seat, Biplab Mitra — who has rented a house and has been staying here since Saturday — has stepped into the arena with the aim of securing a lead from this constituency.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar is pitted against Mitra from the constituency which is scheduled to go to polls during the 2nd phase on April 26. In the 2014 LS elections, the TMC had a lead of only 2193 votes from the Balurghat Assembly constituency. In the 2019 LS elections, the BJP got a lead of 29,013 votes from this centre. In the 2021 Assembly polls, BJP won this seat by 13436 votes.

“I’ve rented a house in Balurghat to facilitate my campaign efforts and plan to stay there regularly. In this political battleground, support can sway both ways. However, I believe those who engage with them (the people) year-round are bound to earn their support. We’re optimistic that our party will secure a substantial lead from this Assembly seat,” Mitra stated. In Balurghat, Mitra is holding door-to-door campaigning to seek people’s support. He is interacting with the masses and making them aware of the state government’s welfare schemes and pro-people initiatives taken by the TMC government which has benefited people across sections.

“Indeed, I am not a resident of Balurghat but I always try to look after the people of this region as the development of this district can never happen without Balurghat. If the people of Balurghat think that because I am not a resident of Balurghat there will be no development here, it is not right. This is what I am trying to convey to the people during my campaigns,” stated Mitra.

“I am talking to the voters. I also hear what they complain about. If I am elected from the Balurghat LS seat, I will definitely try to address all the grievances of Balurghat residents,” Mitra added.