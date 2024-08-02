Trinamool youth wing unveils poster for Foundation Day

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), released an official poster at the Gandhi Statue in preparation for their Foundation Day on August 28.



The event was led by MLA Ashok Deb, TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya and prominent youth leaders, including Rajanya.

The poster, featuring images of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, marks the start of their promotional campaign.

The 26th Foundation Day, with its sights set on 2026, aims for a successful assembly comparable to the one on July 21. TMCP is targeting a turnout of over one lakh attendees. Students from various districts will begin gathering for the event in the morning on August 28.

In preparation, TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya will tour different districts to engage with students.

A special song has been created for the occasion and will be promoted in the lead-up to the event.

TMCP sources report that a record number of students from Malda and Murshidabad districts are expected to attend.

More than 10,000 students are anticipated to arrive before Foundation Day. Optimism is high for increased participation from Malda and the two Dinajpur districts compared to previous years.

The promotional campaign is reminiscent of the 2024 Lok Sabha election efforts, with a corporate-style approach being adopted for volunteer posting, car parking, and district coordination, supported by special teams of

student leaders.