Trinamool youth wing members serve cold drinks to pedestrians

raiganj: Amid the soaring temperature, members of North Dinajpur unit of Trinamool Youth Congress Committee have started serving cold drinks to pedestrians along MG Road in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district. Pedestrians, bicyclists and passengers travelling on e-Rickshaws are being served with cold drinks in this sizzling weather from their roadside tent.



Mercury has been hitting the 41 degree Celsius-mark for the last few days in North Dinajpur. During noon, the pedestrians were facing great difficulties on the road. The situation turned grave as there is no facility of drinking water along the roads. People hailing from the rural belt, visiting Raiganj for work, were facing problems in arranging drinking water.

Aniruddha Saha, state Secretary, TMC Youth Committee said: “With the advice of our state president and other state leaders we started serving cold drinks to the pedestrians and people moving in vehicles on the road. The people who feel exhausted can take rest in our tent. Our programme will continue till the weather improves.”