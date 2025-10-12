Trinamool youth wing aids flood-hit children in North Bengal

Kolkata: Following the instructions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the youth wing of Trinamool Congress in North Bengal distributed books, notebooks, and educational items among the children in the flood-affected areas of Dolbari under Maynaguri.

Rammohan Roy, a Trinamool Youth Congress leader from Jalpaiguri, said as per the instruction of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and also the party supremo Mamata Banerjee, the initiative was taken up in the affected areas. Relief materials were supplied to the people in the affected areas following the directives of the party supremo and national general secretary. Many of the children in the region lost their books, notebooks and educational utensils. The children in the areas also expressed their happiness after they were given books and other educational utensils.

Ever since the disaster occurred in North Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee instructed his party men to extend all sorts of help to the affected people in the region. Trinamool supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to North Bengal and supervised the relief and rehabilitation works. Abhishek also appealed to Trinamool volunteers to extend support and assistance to those impacted by the calamity, emphasising compassion and commitment during this challenging time.

“To everyone affected, please know that you are not alone in this difficult time. I appeal to every @AITCofficial volunteer to reach out, support and assist the affected with compassion and commitment. With collective resolve and Maa Durga’s blessings, we will overcome this adversity, together,” Banerjee wrote on social media.