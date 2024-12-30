Trinamool Youth Congress leader shot at

Kolkata: A Trinamool Youth Congress leader was shot at in Berhampore on Saturday night when he was returning homecfrom a party programme.

According to police sources, the president of the Berhampur Sadar Trinamool Youth Congress, Papai Ghosh was returning home around 11:30 pm on Saturday with a friend. As soon as his car reached the ring road in Saidabad area of Berhampur, a group of miscreants started firing at his car.

Due to the shootout, the rear windshield of the. Vehicles got damaged. However, Ghosh and his friend had a miraculous escape as they kept their heads down between the seats.

The leader reportedly told the cops that the attack might be a political conspiracy against him.

Ghosh later filed a written complaint with the police following which an investigation was initiated. The CCTV footage of the vicinity is getting checked.