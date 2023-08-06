Trinamool Youth Cong leader files FIR against BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged, reportedly, at the Sonarpur Police Station against the BJP leader and actor Rudranil Ghosh by the Trinamool Youth Congress leader Rajanya Haldar for allegedly making insulting remarks against her.

It is learnt that Ghosh allegedly made a statement referring to Rajanya where he warned her of keeping the doors of her home locked lest some TMC leaders enters her home to store corruption money as was done in the case of Arpita

Mukherjee.

Rajanya has viewed this statement as insulting and derogatory. The video, based on which she lodged a complaint, purportedly showed Rudranil taking the name of Rajanya and referring to her as his sister. He is then heard saying that her party’s people are discussing how much money can be stored in her room. He also allegedly said that she can see her other TMC youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya to get an idea of what is in store for her.

After lodging the FIR, she said that Mamata Banerjee has always worked for the development of women and has condemned how women in Manipur were tortured.

“Even after this how can the BJP leader make such derogatory comments against a woman?” she questioned and said, his comments implied that women can be bought with money.