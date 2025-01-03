Trinamool workers protest against BJP leader Locket Chatterjee in Dinhata Court

Cooch Behar: The atmosphere at the premises of the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Court was highly charged on Friday as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protested against BJP leader and former MP Locket Chatterjee arrived to attend a court session related to a case from 2016.

Slogans of ‘Joy Bangla’ and ‘Go Back’ were raised by the protesting TMC workers. The protesters accused Chatterjee of sowing seeds of division with communal rhetoric during her visits to the district. According to them, her use of religious slogans was a disruptive force and they claimed she had no place in Dinhata.

Uttam Kumar, a TMC worker, expressed his frustration, stating: “Locket Chatterjee frequently talks about communal Hindu-Muslim issues, including clashes. The BJP does not engage in any development; their leaders are only focused on instigating unrest. This is why we are protesting today.” Dinhata Town Trinamool Congress president Bishu Dhar weighed in, adding: “The people have understood the BJP’s rhetoric. Today, they made their stance clear by protesting against it.” In response to the TMC protests and the slogans of ‘Joy Bangla’, Chatterjee countered: “Let Bangladesh handle that first before TMC starts chanting ‘Joy Bangla’.”

Regarding the ongoing case, Chatterjee maintained: “We were attacked, but the Trinamool filed a case against us as part of their harassment campaign. As long as the BJP government is in power, we will continue to endure these false accusations.”