Trinamool workers greet Oppn candidates with flowers & water

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters of Barabani at Asansol of West Burdwan district offered roses and water bottles to the Opposition candidates coming for filing nominations for the Panchayat polls.



The move assumes significance as the Opposition parties have been raising allegations of preventing them from filing nominations in some parts of the state.

The greetings for the candidates filing nominations were witnessed at Salanpur block just near the nomination centre where Trinamool leaders along with supporters handed over flowers and drinking water to CPM, Congress and BJP candidates who went to file nominations.

The TMC supporters have also invited the Opposition candidates to have a cup of tea at the canteen of the BDO office after nomination filing.

Interestingly, two days back, on the first day of filing nominations, there were allegations of Trinamool Congress supporters stopping the Opposition from filing nominations under the Barabani block.

Bhola Singh, TMC block president said: “There will be no disturbance in this block. We all want peaceful elections and so we want to ensure that all parties can file nominations smoothly. Voting will be held on the basis of development and there will be no chaos here.”

He added that under the instructions of local MLA Bidhan Upadhyay, they have been greeting the Opposition in such a manner. They also wished the best of luck to all who filed the nominations.

A BJP leader who had come for filing nominations said that this should be an example for all parts of the state where nominations are being filed.