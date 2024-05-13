Trinamool worker murdered in Ketugram

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker identified as Mintu Sheikh was allegedly murdered by CPI(M)-backed goons at Ketugram in East Burdwan on Sunday night.



Police have detained a few persons and started a probe. Condemning the heinous murder Trinamool Congress in a post on X, said: “Taking a page out of their 34-year reign of violence and bloodshed, CPI(M) harmads brutally killed our party worker in Ketugram. Mintu Sheikh was on his way home after election duties when he was stopped, brutally hacked and bombed to death. After being wiped out of Bengal, CPI(M), now empowered by the BJP, has a singular agenda: to bring back the dark days by terrorising people. We urge @ECISVEEP to take immediate action!”

According to sources, on Sunday night, Mintu, a resident of Chenchuri village in Ketugram, was returning home after some party related work when a group of miscreants surrounded him and hurled bombs. When Mintu fell on the road, the accused persons allegedly stabbed him multiple times to ensure his death and later fled. Mintu was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, police arrived at the spot and started a probe. Sources informed that among the two detained, there was a civic volunteer who is allegedly involved in the murder. On Monday morning, East Burdwan Police posted on its X handle: “Yesterday night an incident of murder happened in Ketugram PS area due to long standing criminal rivalry between the deceased and the assailants. Two people have already been detained.Both the accused and deceased had criminal background with several criminal cases.”

Though Trinamool Congress alleged CPI(M) is behind the murder, local left leadership denied the allegations and claimed it as a result of an infighting.