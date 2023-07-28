Trinamool worker goes missing after Martyrs' Day in Kolkata

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool worker, Sushil Rava, has gone missing on his way home after attending Martyrs' Day on July 21, in Kolkata's Dharmatala. Sushil Rava's house is located in Paglir Kuti Ravapara area of Tufanganj II block, in Cooch Behar district. A missing complaint has been lodged at Boxirhat police station.

According to family sources, on July 21, Sushil Rava went to attend the Martyrs' Day meeting at Dharmatala. After the meeting, he was returning home by train, on July 22. While at Malda station, he went to get food from a shop. Unfortunately, the train departed before he could board, and since then, he has been missing. The family members are in tears as they have not been able to locate him.

Rava's wife, Phuleswari, said: "Sushil went to attend the Trinamool Congress Martyrs' Day on July 21, but he hasn't returned. I filed a written complaint about the matter at the police station on Wednesday. I urge the administration to bring Sushil back home as soon as possible." According to sources, from Boxirhat police station, the missing complaint of Sushil has been submitted, and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parthapratim Roy stated: "I was not aware of this but I have received information that the matter is being looked into by the party."