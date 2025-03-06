Trinamool women’s wing to lead mega rally on Int’l Women’s Day

Kolkata: The women’s wing of Trinamool Congress will take out a mega rally in the city on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day with the slogan “Didi Banglar Ghore Ghore” (Didi is there in every household).

The women’s wing in all districts will also take up its political agenda on the same day aiming to reach out to the women voters who have benefitted from several social schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The rally will be organised from Rabindra Sadan at around 4 pm on Saturday and the rally will end at Dorina Crossing.

Several women-Trinamool Congress leaders are expected to deliver speeches at Dorina Crossing at the finishing point of the rally. It is not, however, clear if the party Supremo Mamata Banerjee is attending the women’s wing’s rally. Banerjee who is also the Chief Minister of the state often attends a rally on International Women’s Day.

The women Trinamool Congress leaders from across the state will highlight the key projects of the Mamata Banerjee government which have changed the socio-economic conditions of women in the state, particularly in the rural areas. Last year, the party’s women’s wing took out a rally from College Street to Dharmatala.

It is assumed that Trinamool Congress leaders may send a message about how the state government is always with the women and how schemes have been implemented for the well-being of the women in the state. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee already set a target of securing over 215 seats in the 2026 elections.

To reach out to the women, highlighting the state’s development schemes and also to further consolidate the votes of women electorates during the 2026 Assembly election, the party has carried out a campaign ‘Alapcharita’ aiming to foster stronger coordination between party leaders and grassroots workers.

The women’s wing also implemented another programme ‘Diksha’ where young leaders of the party in all blocks were taught the history and legacy of the party and the struggle of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Like previous elections, Lakshmir Bhandar is expected to provide dividends to the ruling party in the state in the 2026 Assembly polls as women members of the families have greatly benefitted, observed political experts.