Trinamool women’s wing launches grassroots campaign to boost outreach

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the women wing of Trinamool Congress has started several outreach programmes not only to inform people about the state government’s various development schemes but also to listen to the difficulties of women voters in availing any schemes, if any.

The latest outreach programme the women wing of the Trinamool Congress has taken up is “Tomar Thikana, Unnayan er Nishana” campaign, under which the women leaders and activists were reaching to the households and making the family members aware about how the women-centric schemes were benefiting the crores of beneficiaries. The campaign has already started and it will continue till June 30.

Under this campaign, the women leaders of the party will reach out to the women members and distribute leaflets among them, giving a message that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is beside every citizen through various schemes.

Party leaders will emphasise how Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision for women’s empowerment and the implementation of various women-centric schemes, such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree and Kanyashree, have transformed the socio-economic landscape for women in Bengal. During the campaign, the party leaders will engage with the public, highlighting Mamata Banerjee’s message and showcasing how the Bengal model has received international recognition on multiple occasions. On July 1 on the occasion of doctors’ day, “Raktabandhan” will be celebrated. Blood donation camps will be organised throughout the state on that day, aiming to collect 2,000 units of blood. Another campaign named “Anchal e Achal” concluded recently. Under the programme, the women leaders reached out to the people in all 345 blocks of Bengal, in 127 municipalities.

A total of 1,000 rallies were carried out from April 1 to May 15. Women members of the party mainly held the rallies. On the day of Poila Baisakh, the women Trinamool Congress leaders took out rallies in the city under another progarmme called “Sankha Yatra”.