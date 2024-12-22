Trinamool wins two cooperative polls in East Midnapore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again secured a spectacular win in two cooperative agriculture society elections in East Midnapore.

The ruling party won all the 12 seats at a cooperative agriculture society election in Egra.

It is significant as the local Gram Panchayat belongs to the BJP.

The Trinamool has also secured a thumping victory in another cooperative agriculture society election in Bhagwanpur block I.

Out of 12 seats here, the ruling party in the state managed to get 9 seats.

In the remaining 3 seats the candidates belong to Opposition alliance’

Trinamool Congress local leaders claimed that the CPI(M) and BJP had forged an “unholy alliance” and they put a combined effort to defeat Trinamool. But the result was quite different.

The Trinamool Congress leaders also claimed that the BJP has no organisation base and it has been reflected in several elections in the recent past in the district. Incidentally, the BJP has seen a debacle in the recently concluded Kanthi cooperative bank election.

The ruling TMC swept the Contai cooperative bank election on December 15, winning 101 of the total 108 seats.

The voting was held with the Central forces deployed in the booths on the direction of the Supreme Court – a first in the history of cooperative elections in the state.

On December 12, TMC won a cooperative election

in East Midnapore’s Mahishadal.

Out of 42 seats in the ‘Kalikakunda Bakshichowk Samabay Simiti’ election, BJP managed to field its candidate in only 3 seats while in remaining 39 seats they failed to give a candidate.

As a result the ruling party in the state won the election with 39 seats uncontested by the BJP.

Earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress swept the Cooperative Society election under Ramanimohan Maiti Gram Panchayat in

Mahishadal block.