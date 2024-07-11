Trinamool wins Cooch Behar Cooperative Bank poll unopposed

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Cooch Behar Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited election unopposed. Trinamool Congress workers and supporters celebrated with colours in front of the Cooch Behar Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank after this victory on Thursday.

There are a total of 42 seats. Only those who are consumers of the bank or have cooperatives can participate in the elections, held every five years. This year, July 10 and 11 were the nomination days. By 3 pm on Thursday, no nominations were submitted for any of the 42 seats except by the Trinamool Congress party. As a result, Trinamool Congress won unopposed in every seat.

Trinamool Congress-supported candidate Siddhartha Mandal said: “There is a bank branch in each block and sub-division of the district. Elections are held every five years. Today was the last day to submit nominations to the district branch of the bank. However, none of the opposition submitted nominations. Consequently, Trinamool Congress-backed candidates have won all 42 seats unopposed. After receiving the certificates on July 4, the committee will be formed, and a chairman will be appointed. This victory is the victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Once again, Trinamool’s victory journey has started from here.”