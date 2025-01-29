Trinamool wins agriculture cooperative election in Burdwan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) once again secured a spectacular victory in an agriculture cooperative election in Burdwan. The ruling Trinamool Congress won all the seats as the Opposition failed to submit nominations. Trinamool had filed nominations in all the nine seats. The ruling party on Monday won the elections uncontested and therefore set to form the new board in the agricultural cooperative elections in Ghordaurchati area of Baikuntha Nagar II under Burdwan block II.

When the Trinamool Congress candidates had filed nominations in presence of local Panchayat Pradhan, the leaders from the ruling party had stated that they would extend all sorts of corporations so that the Opposition parties can file nominations. But in reality none from the Opposition parties turned up to file a nomination. As a result the Trinamool Congress candidates won without any contest.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Trinamool also had secured a victory in a cooperative election in East Midnapore. The ruling party had taken away a cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II as they won all the 12 seats. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, the ruling party has already started preparations to further strengthen its organisation in all the districts. Winning cooperative elections one after another is a boost to the party.