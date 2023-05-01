Trinamool will get 240 seats in 2026 Assembly polls: Abhishek

Chopra/Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the ruling party in the state will get 240 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.



Banerjee while attending ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ in North Dinajpur’s Chopra said that the more the BJP will hound the ED, CBI on Trinamool Congress, the latter will be strengthened. He further added that the BJP had betrayed the people by making false promises.

“They will get nothing with the Central agencies like ED and CBI hounding us. Other political parties may get frightened. Trinamool does not fear the ED or the CBI. I was served notices. I also appeared for interrogation. Our fight did not stop. Nobody will be able to write off Trinamool Congress. Our support base will increase. The more we get notices, our fight will intensify further,” he said.

“Nobody will be able to stop Trinamool Congress with an attempt to frighten us. In 2011, we received 184 seats while in 2016 we got 211 and 214 in 2021. In the 2026 Assembly election, Trinamool will get 240 seats,” he remarked.

“Trinamool will fight until its last breath, we do not believe in selling our spines and we will not bow down. BJP sent ED and CBI teams to intimidate us but did not succeed. The more notices they sent, the tougher we got,” Banerjee added.

He once again reminded that he would collect 1 crore signatories and stage a massive protest in Delhi demanding state’s dues be cleared and he would force the Prime Minister and the Union Rural Development minister to clear the dues.

“I will go to Delhi to get the dues of the state. It is the right of the people of Bengal. I will conduct sit-in demonstrations in Delhi for an indefinite period if the situation demands so. I will snatch our rights from Delhi. Nobody will be able to stop us,” Banerjee said. Incidentally, Banerjee has repeatedly urged people to give him 1 crore signatories so that he can snatch all the dues from the Centre by staging massive protests in Delhi. He alleged that BJP has stopped the dues after they politically lost to Trinamool Congress in the last Assembly election.

Banerjee visited several places in North Dinajpur from Sunday morning while conducting the ‘Trinamool-e Nabajowar’ campaign where he once again received tremendous response from the people.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Banerjee said: “In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised to provide jobs to 2 crore youths every year. In 9 years, he should ideally have provided 18 crore jobs. Today, can the Prime Minister claim to have provided jobs to even 18 people in Uttar Dinajpur?”