‘Trinamool will expose BJP in every Gram Panchayat’

Kolkata: With the Central government refusing to disburse the pending funds under various schemes to Bengal in 2023-24, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to visit all villages ahead of the Panchayat elections and inform the voters how BJP has been refusing money meant for paying wages to MGNREGA workers for rural development works.



Addressing a Press conference, TMC leader Shashi Panja said it is unfortunate how the BJP is taking revenge on the people of Bengal just because they could not win the 2021 Assembly elections.

She alleged that Bengal BJP leaders provoke their party leaders in Delhi to block funds for rural development to create anger among the public else the BJP will stand no chance during the Panchayat elections.

“This fund was meant for paying wages of the labourers who worked under the 100 days scheme. Multiple letters have been written highlighting that the Centre owes Rs 1 lakh crore to the state government under various heads, including Awas Yojana and MNREGA.

Since December 2021, no funds have been disbursed for the 100 days work scheme and as of today, dues amounting to Rs 7,000 crore are still pending,” she maintained.

Panja highlighted how over 11.36 lakh beneficiaries were identified to receive houses under Bangla Awas Yojana but this too is pending since the Centre hasn’t released its share of funds amounting to Rs 8,200 crore. She said at least 71 central teams have been dispatched to Bengal to look into the implementation of these two schemes while the state Panchayat minister even met Central government officials.

“Despite assurances to look into the matter, the Centre hasn’t released these funds. Instead, the BJP-ruled Central government has announced the decision to withhold funds for the year 2023-24 as well,” Panja said. She further pointed out that TMC will expose the BJP government in every Gram Panchayat.

She added: “This time, the Union Budget has only allocated 1.3 per cent of the entire Budget for development work in Panchayats. This shows where their priority lies. They have even reduced the funds allocated for the scheme.”

Panja highlighted that every job card has to be linked with an Aadhaar card. “Only 44 per cent of the people are covered through this. What does this mean that the others will not be paid despite working? Mamata Banerjee is not just fighting for Bengal but for the entire country. This is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a sit-in agitation on March 29 and 30,” Panja said.