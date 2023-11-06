‘Trinamool will ensure BJP-free country’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Ashokenagar and North 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Narayan Goswami said that Trinamool Congress will ensure a BJP-free country. He was addressing a gathering in the district on Sunday.



He said that Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is capable of ensuring an India that is free from BJP. Comparing party supremo Mamata Banerjee with Goddess Durga, Goswami said: “Kalighat’s Durga will single handedly ensure 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Let them (the BJP-led Centre) put all Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs behind the bar. Despite that Mamata Banerjee will ensure all the 42 seats. Trinamool will not only ensure all seats here in Bengal but it will capture the country as well.”

Goswami also said that BJP leaders in January next year will be able to understand what is what. Goswami’s statement came a few days after the arrest of Jyotipriya Mallick who was known to be a key player for the party’s organisation in the North 24-Parganas.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, TMC has decided to reshuffle its district organisations, especially in districts where a setback has occurred relating to minority votes.

The ruling party in Bengal has already started preparing the ground for the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held next year. In a bid to do so, it has begun compiling reports on districts where it needs to buck up to strengthen its voter base.