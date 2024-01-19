Trinamool wants participation of religious leaders in harmony rally on January 22

Kolkata: The high command of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have sent instructions to party leaders in district and block levels to ensure the presence of religious leaders in the harmony rallies across the state while Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked the state government what security measures are being taken on that day.



On January 22, the day of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya a harmony rally will be carried out in Kolkata led by party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee. TMC has also asked for the conduction of such rallies in the districts and blocks.

Sources said that the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi has sent written directions to the party leadership at the district and block levels to ensure that religious leaders are present in the rallies that are to be held on January 22. The written note said that it is imperative that people of all religions are present in these rallies. It should have leaders from all religions at the front of the rally and they should address the people on communal harmony from the dais that will be put up where the rally ends. The district and block leadership must ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the same, the letter instructed.

Referring to this harmony rally, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said: “I am not doing this to counter anyone or protest anything. I have already said religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all. On January 22, I will first offer prayers to Maa Kali and then lead the rally. It will touch temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches along its route before reaching Park Circus where a meeting will be held.”

She added: “Our people will take out similar processions at every community block in every district at 3 pm on that day.” Meanwhile, Governor Bose is learnt to have written to the state’s chief secretary, BP Gopalika, inquiring about the security measures that will be taken on January 22 (Ram Temple consecration day).