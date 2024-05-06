Trinamool wants EC to take note of ‘BJP’s conspiracy’ in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata/Delhi: Renewing its barbs against the BJP for allegedly hatching a conspiracy in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali for electoral gains, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday demanded that the Election Commission (EC) should take note of the development.



The BJP has come under intense scrutiny in Bengal over allegations of manipulating and spreading misinformation regarding the alleged ‘mass rape’ in North 24-Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali. The ruling TMC has accused the saffron party of orchestrating a troubling plot against the women of the state, fabricating claims of mass rape to advance their political agenda.

Trinamool leaders Shashi Panja, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale addressed a Press conference in Delhi on Sunday where they alleged that the video clip released by their party proves that the women in Sandeshkhali were tutored by the BJP to make allegations of sexual harassment against some of the Trinamool leaders.

Shashi Panja highlighted the party’s concerns about BJP’s actions in Bengal. She accused state leaders, including top BJP member Suvendu Adhikari, of exploiting sensitive issues for political gain. Allegations of coaching women to make false statements for as little as Rs 1,000-2,000 have sparked outrage and raised questions about the manipulation of such a serious issue.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly believes in women empowerment, as evidenced by her various initiatives and schemes aimed at uplifting women,” said Panja. “However, the BJP’s actions in manipulating sensitive issues such as rape and sexual harassment undermine the progress made towards empowering women. This deceitful approach not only disempowers women but also tarnishes the seriousness of these critical issues.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches in Bengal have also faced criticism for allegedly containing misleading statements and unsubstantiated accusations against Opposition parties. Saket Gokhale stated that PM Modi’s rhetoric often resorts to divisive language, shifting focus from campaign promises to targeting opposition leaders. “Despite being fact-checked by many media outlets, Prime Minister Modi continues to spread misinformation in his speeches,” Gokhale remarked. “His approach has been condemned for its communal divisiveness and baseless accusations against Opposition leaders.” Additionally, the lack of action from the Election Commission in addressing the release of the Sandeshkhali sting video and the Prime Minister’s repeated references to the incident has prompted concern over the commission’s ability to ensure fair and unbiased political conduct, he added. “The BJP’s use of these tactics is both condemnable and deplorable,” Gokhale stated. “Moreover, individuals associated with the party, such as Prajwal Revanna and Brij Bhushan Singh, have been linked to allegations of rape or sexual harassment, raising doubts about the party’s commitment to ethical conduct and integrity.”

The ongoing controversy emphasises the importance of addressing sensitive issues like sexual harassment with care and the necessity of responsible political discourse that prioritises the safety and dignity of all citizens.