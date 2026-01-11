Trinamool unveils new theme song, emphasises resilience

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unveiled a new campaign theme song ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, adopting its new slogan “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla” (“No matter how many attacks you launch, Bengal will win again”).

TMC leaders have framed the launch as both a rallying cry and a political rebuttal to what they describe as central intimidation.

The three-minute video centres on Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, portrayed as a fierce defender of Bengali culture and heritage — likened to a “tigress” — and also features party leader Abhishek Banerjee. The video stitches together clips from TMC rallies, meetings, and processions, emphasizing the party’s commitment to regional pride and resilience.

The song’s lyrics underscore the TMC’s narrative of protecting Bengal’s language, tradition, and identity against what it characterises as attempts by the BJP to marginalise local culture, influence through institutional means, and exclusion in the basis of religion.