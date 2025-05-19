Trinamool trade union wins KMC credit society election

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) trade union swept the Co-Operative Credit Society Election of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) by winning all the 23 seats thereby wresting the Society from the Left Front.

Since the formation of the Society in 1904, it was with the Left Front but the red brigade didn’t even manage to open its account this time.

The TMC trade union won 11 of the seats uncontested while polls were held in 12 seats at a private school near Ice Skating Rink in Kolkata on Sunday. When the results came to the forefront, the mandate was in favour of the TMC trade union. “This victory bears testimony to the enormous faith that the people of the state have in our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is a historic win as we have won the Credit Society Election for the first time and that too in all the seats,” said MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay under whose patronage the TMC trade union contested in the polls.

The Left Front alleged unfair practice on the part of the TMC trade union during the elections. They also questioned the shifting of the venue from the KMC to another place.