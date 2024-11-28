Trinamool to support Centre in international issues, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the arrest of a prominent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Bangladesh.

He also said that his party would support the Centre on whatever decision it takes in relation to international issues, including Bangladesh. However, he called development in Bangladesh “unfortunate”. While attending the Winter Session of Parliament in Delhi on Wednesday, Banerjee said: “All I can say is that what has happened is very reprehensible and unfortunate.”

He further stated: “This is not Bengal’s issue. It is a matter that the Union government will take care of. The Centre will make decisions on international issues. Our party will support the Centre in whatever steps it takes in connection with any international affairs. We have already made our party’s stand clear.”

He also said that the incident was uncalled for and condemnable.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was arrested on November 25 at the Dhaka Airport.

The monk, known for advocating the rights and security of religious minorities, has been charged with sedition and denied bail.

Following his arrest, protests erupted across Bangladesh, with the Hindu community demanding his release.

Demonstrations outside the Chittagong Court turned violent, resulting in the death of a lawyer, allegedly at the hands of a mob. More than 20 people were injured in related clashes.

Bangladesh is in turmoil over the sedition case against this ISKCON monk and spokesperson of the Sanatan Jagran Jot organization in Bangladesh. Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu had reportedly organised several protests in recent months, calling attention to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and demanding stronger protections for the minority community there.