Trinamool to reward leaders who will find maximum ‘fake’ voters

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will reward the party workers who would find the maximum number of “fake voters” in their localities. President of the Darjeeling District TMC Papiya Ghosh announced this after meetings with the party workers in different areas on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the TMC organised meetings with workers and leaders from three Assembly areas. The main agenda of discussion was to find fake voters.

All the party leaders have been instructed to visit door-to-door to find if there are any fake voters in their localities. Whoever finds the maximum number of fake voters, will be given rewards from the party.

“As per the instructions given by our supremo, we have started scrutinising voter lists by visiting door-to-door. We have asked every party leader to identify fake voters in their areas. This is our priority now and those who find the most fake voters will be rewarded,” said Ghosh.

The party has started the campaign as per the instructions given by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC claimed that several individuals from other states were found to have been registered under the same EPIC number as genuine voters of West Bengal. Banerjee has called them “ghost voters.”

The TMC supremo claimed that the BJP had used “similar tactics” in previous elections in Delhi and Maharashtra.

On the day, Ghosh held the first meeting at Burdwan Road in Siliguri, then at Phansidewa and later at Naxalbari community hall. In Siliguri’s meeting, Gautam Deb, a senior party leader, was also present. Since Wednesday, the party leaders have started visiting door-

to-door.