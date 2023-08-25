Trinamool to review performance of leaders from booth to state level

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to carry out a performance review of its leaders from booth to state level and may opt for reorganisation of its committees accordingly.



If the Panchayat election in the state was a litmus test, the Parliamentary election is going to be the deciding factor for the ruling party in gauging its support base in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The party supremo Mamata Banerjee is already viewing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity to increase the party’s outreach in a bid to consolidate TMC’s national party status which took a blow after the Election Commission of India revoked it this year.

Amid this, the TMC is learnt to have decided to conduct a performance review of its leaders, starting from block to state level in a bid to determine the weak points in its organisation.

Such an exercise will be focusing on places where the performance in the recently concluded rural elections was poor. Booths and districts which have shown a dismal performance may witness a reshuffle in organizational leadership positions.

It was learnt that certain districts such as Nadia, Malda, Murshidabad, Darjeeling etc. are under the radar of the party where it feels it needs to make some vital changes to strengthen its base.

However, many within the party were not surprised after the announcement of such a decision as they claimed that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had already intimated party workers at panchayat

levels about such an exercise while campaigning for the rural elections.

He had said that he would visit the districts every three months to review performance.

Abhishek had clarified that the party wants persons who will work for the people, listen to their grievances and extend a helping hand to them.

In the run-up to the rural elections, Banerjee had also suspended several panchayat members after receiving complaints of non-cooperation against them from people. The party, as part of this exercise, also seeks to weed out persons who are attempting to engineer defection within the party or planning to stage a rebellion.