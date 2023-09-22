Trinamool to reshuffle its organisations at district & block levels ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to reshuffle its district organisations, especially in districts where a setback has occurred relating to minority votes.



The ruling party in Bengal has already started preparing the ground for the Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held next year.

In a bid to do so, it has begun compiling reports on districts where it needs to buck up to strengthen its voter base.

The decision is also being made on the basis of the recently concluded rural elections in the state.

It is learnt that compiled reports have reached the party’s top rung leaders, following which it was decided that a reshuffle is required in its district committees and in the block level.

Further, there were internal feuds over the formation of panchayat boards. Such problems need to be addressed ahead of Lok Sabha polls, feels the party.

According to sources, in some districts such as Murshidabad and Nadia, minority votes have suffered a blow.

The party feels this is a result of a deficiency in the district committees which either could not recognise the issues that were affecting the people or could not highlight the development works done by the state government.

Not wanting to take chances, the party may change certain district committee heads and a similar exercise will be carried out at the block level.

It is learnt that party leaders who are in charge of state administration may be included in these committees. The list that is to be compiled will be sent to the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee for approval.

The decision to reshuffle came after a performance review was carried out in August, starting from block to state level, in a bid to determine the weak points in its organisation.