Trinamool to prepare its MP-elects on their role in Parl

Kolkata: After bagging 29 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have decided to prepare its MP-elects for their upcoming roles in the Parliament against the Centre’s fund blockade ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.

The ruling party in Bengal is apparently preparing with gusto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held in 2026. Sources said that the party had already begun an autopsy of its performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in seats where it could not defeat the BJP. This apart, the party’s leadership is now planning to train its MP-elects, especially the greenhorns, in how to go about with the protest against Centre’s continuing fund blockade for Bengal.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of TMC on Saturday, party sources said.

“The party supremo has convened a meeting of our newly-elected MPs on Saturday. During the meeting, the political situation will be discussed,” a TMC leader said.

Sources said that the protest that was launched in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, both in Bengal and Delhi, will once again be resurrected ahead of the Assembly election. Insiders said that during the Nabajowar Yatra in Bengal Abhishek had assessed the “grudge” people were holding against the BJP-ruled-Centre for the fund blockade which deprived lakhs of 100-day workers in Bengal. This was used by TMC to garner support of the electorate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In days to come, TMC sources said that its MPs will have to raise the issue in the Parliament which will now have a strong Opposition representation after the INDIA bloc bagged more than 230 seats. On Wednesday, Abhishek attended the first INDIA bloc meeting after Lok Sabha elections. He also met Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav. It was not known as to what were the issues discussed between the two since TMC said it was a “courtesy meeting”. Abhishek is also scheduled to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

A TMC leader said that soon another mass agitation in Delhi is likely to be launched by its party MPs to demand Bengal’s “rightful dues”. It will be led by Abhishek, TMC’s MP-elect from Diamond Harbour Constituency.