Trinamool to move EC against Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s ‘death knell’ remark on Mamata

Kolkata: Retired Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is contesting from Tamluk on BJP’s ticket has been caught in a controversy after he was heard in a video saying that “It appears as if the death knell of Mamata Banerjee has rung”.



Trinamool Congress has alleged that Gangopadhyay has wished for Mamata Banerjee’s death. The ruling party in Bengal was also preparing to register a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Gangopadhyay.

In a video that went viral, Gangopadhyay was found making such a statement where he also emphasized that “it appears so”. However, the video footage has not been verified by Millennium Post.

Trinamool Congress also started a campaign against the retired judge on social media.

“BJP Stoops to Another Low; Abhijit Ganguly In One Of The Interviews ‘WISHES FOR DEATH OF SMT. MAMATA BANERJEE’. This is Modi’s Reality of Nari Samman, This Is Modi’s Guarantee - Attack Women,” Trinamool said in its post on X.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that they were shocked to see such a statement. It also referred to the day as a “black day” for democracy. “How Gangopadhya who was on a chair of a justice till recently and then joined BJP and became a candidate, can predict death for Banerjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should think about whom he had added to his family,” Trinamool Congress said. They also demanded action against Gangopadhyay. Reacting to Gangopadhyay’s statement, Trinamool Congress’ national spokesperson Shashi Panja said that a competition has been going on between Dilip Ghosh and Gangopadhyay as to how low they can stoop to.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Snehasish Chakraborty said: “Since the election campaign started, the BJP leaders have been attacking state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is the only woman Chief Minister in the country. We live in a country where women are respected. BJP is a political party that disrespects women. What Gangopadhya has said should never be uttered. He said it appears that Banerjee’s death knell has rung.

We had earlier said that this person is disrespecting the chair of justice and was satisfying a political party. Later he became a BJP candidate. It is clear to the people he was wearing a mask.”