Trinamool to launch ‘Unnayoner Panchali’ campaign at block-level

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to undertake a mega campaign at block level under which “Unnayoner Panchali”, an account of development of the Mamata Banerjee government in the past 14 and half years would be taken to each household.

During the one month-long campaign, the members of the women wing of Trinamool Congress will visit the people in block level and inform the people about a detailed account of development works carried out in Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee government.

The transformation of Bengal that has taken place will come alive through its campaign song which will be played out in a tableau that will reach out to the people in each block. The song was sung by Trinamool Congress MLA and singer Aditi Munshi. The ruling party on Tuesday published the song. This is a mega outreach programme ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, aiming to ensure better coordination between the people and local public representatives and also to highlight the development works of the government. Teams are being formed at the Assembly level for smoothly conducting the programme. A book has also been published by the ruling party containing department wise development works which have been carried out in the districts. The women wing of Trinamool Congress will also highlight how the “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme has made the women in villages economically independent.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this month released her government’s 14-year “Development Report Card” (Unnayaner Panchali). Banerjee had described the document—compiled in six languages—as a comprehensive record of her government’s performance since 2011.

Trinamool Congress’s women wing organised a workshop at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday where unit’s president Chandrima Bhattacharya divulged how the outreach programme will be carried out in each block. She pointed out that all the major schemes of the state including “Lakshmir Bhandar” will be highlighted.

The top leaders of the party will travel to each block. In the afternoon, the leaders may also take lunch at the houses of the people of the area. In the evening, there will be a local cultural program and a public relations meeting. The state government had announced the “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme before the 2021 assembly elections. The huge victory that time showed how the project became a game changer.