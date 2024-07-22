Trinamool to introduce resolution on NEET and three new criminal laws

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will introduce resolutions against the BJP government at the Centre regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the recently enacted three new criminal laws at the state legislative Assembly that kicked off on Monday.

“A resolution regarding NEET will be moved (by the ruling party) on Tuesday and discussions on the same will be held on both Tuesday and Wednesday. A resolution regarding three new criminal laws will be moved on Friday and discussions on it will be held on both Friday and Monday (next week),” said Speaker Biman Banerjee after the meeting of the Business Advisory (BA) committee.

These new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Saksha Act — came into effect on July 1.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, reacting to the three new laws, had earlier accused the Centre of ignoring the federal structure of the Indian Constitution replacing the full set of British-era laws, including the Indian Penal Code. “The criminal codes have come into effect without any consultation with the states or discussion in the Parliament. The same was passed in the Parliament on a day when the Opposition MPs were suspended. Everything is being done at the behest of a single party,” Bhattacharya had said.

Moloy Ghatak, who is the state Law minister, will table the resolution on the three new laws.On Thursday, an amendment Bill regarding SC , ST will be introduced in the Assembly.