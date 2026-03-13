Trinamool to intensify Bengal poll campaign from next week

Kolkata: With the political atmosphere in Bengal heating up over the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleged deletion of names from the electoral rolls, and other issues ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to intensify its election campaign from next week.



Sources within the ruling party said that district-wise election campaign strategies are being chalked out, and 40 spokespersons have been selected at the state level, who will supervise and coordinate the party’s electoral campaign.

Apart from the campaigns of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the ruling party is undertaking several outreach and mass-coordination programmes in all the Assembly constituencies.

The 40 spokespersons in the state level are mainly party MPs, state ministers, leaders from the students and youth wing and members from the party’s IT cell who will actively work in coordination with 2-4 spokespersons in each district.

It was leant that the top leaders of the party have chalked out guidelines along which the entire campaign will be carried out. The issues which will be highlighted by Trinamool Congress include the BJP’s attempt to “snatch” voting rights of the people in the name of SIR and how the ruling party successfully thwarted the BJP’s attempt. The party spokespersons will also emphasise how Mamata Banerjee went to Supreme Court and took up the SIR issue to protect the voting rights of the voters whose names were deleted or put under adjudication.

The Central government’s deprivation of Bengal by stopping funds under various schemes will also find a place in the election campaign of Trinamool Congress. Two other key issues in the election campaign for the ruling party are going to be ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Yuba Sathi’.

Trinamool has already launched a multi-phased, intensive grassroots outreach strategy ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, focusing on 15 years of governance, direct engagement with voters, and strengthening its digital footprint.

It has recently announced a 60-day mass outreach programme across 84 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)-majority Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with the party accusing the BJP-led Centre of depriving the state of funds and insulting marginalised communities.