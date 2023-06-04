Trinamool to hold workshop with block presidents

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to hold a special workshop with block presidents in preparation for the upcoming Panchayat elections. The fourth extended meeting of TMC in Cooch Behar district took place at Rabindra Bhavan, Cooch Behar on Sunday.



District Trinamool President Abhijit De Bhowmik announced the decision to organise a workshop with block presidents.

Following the meeting, Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “A movement will be initiated in the five subdivisions of the district to protest against the BJP government at the Centre. We will organise protest marches in all five sub-divisions, condemning the Central government’s disrespect towards wrestling champions and its negligence in causing the recent railway accident. These processions will be held across the district starting from Tuesday.”

He further added: “After June 13, we will conduct a workshop with block presidents. The workshop will be attended by district MLAs and leaders who will have the opportunity to express their views. Block presidents will also be given sufficient time to voice their opinions. This workshop will be a collaborative effort to strategise for the future.” Attendees included North Bengal Development Minister and Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha, state Trinamool vice-president Rabindra Nath Ghosh, District TMC chairman Girindranath Barman, Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari among other district leaders.