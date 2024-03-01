Trinamool to hold over 500 rallies at block level ahead of Brigade meet

Ahead of its Brigade rally on March 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is organising more than 500 rallies at block levels to add teeth to its protest against Centre’s fund blockade.

The brigade meeting is being considered as the formal start of TMC’s campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Instructions from the party’s top-rung leaders have been sent to all district organisations. It is learnt that party workers have been asked to ensure continuous rallies

till March 9. Party workers’ meetings will also be held in every district wards including in wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The party has also drawn up a list of speakers who would address such meetings both in the district and in the city. Sources said the list has been compiled by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Councillors and party’s youth leaders also will have to participate in these meetings, apart from TMC’s star campaigners.

At a time when internal feuds within the party jumped to the forefront, the party is learnt to have decided that it is about time when such gaps need to be bridged ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the objective is to make the most of such meetings where workers and leaders will have to fight unitedly.

Further, the party will be also putting up ample posters and have already engaged in wall graffiti. Sources said it has been clarified that the party wants mass gathering of people, especially the deprived beneficiaries. Instructions have been given that the leaders in district and block levels must bring as many people as they can and accompany them to the rally ground. Most of the people would be brought to the ground in trains and buses.

As part of the rally preparation, the party’s youth wing has already engaged in wall graffiti and outreach programmes to invite people for the event.

A preparatory meeting will be held by the party on February 28 in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and on February 29 in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. Meetings will also be held in Basirhat, Hasnabad and Hingalganj, among other places.