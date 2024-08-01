Trinamool to generate public consensus against BJP MPs

Jalpaiguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to generate public consensus against BJP MPs, accusing them of failing to address pressing issues like floods and erosion in North Bengal.

TMC leaders claim that while the BJP is eager to stir division, it has neglected the region’s development needs.

According to the TMC, despite the BJP winning 6 out of 8 seats from the north districts in the Parliamentary elections, the BJP MPs have not taken any steps for local development to mitigate problems. They criticised BJP MPs for not raising the issue of Teesta River flood in the Lok Sabha and instead attempting to link North Bengal with the Ministry of North Eastern Development, which they view as a divisive move.

Mahua Gope, Jalpaiguri district Trinamool president, denounced the support extended by Jalpaiguri MP Jayant Kumar Roy for BJP state president Sukanta Majumder’s speech in Loksabha. Gope said: “The BJP uses the people of North Bengal during elections but has neglected them for years. Now, under the guise of development, they are trying to divide Bengal by linking North Bengal with North East. Our party opposes any partition of Bengal, and we will mobilize public opinion to thwart this attempt by the BJP.”

Gope also criticized the lack of action from BJP leaders despite their claims that North Bengal is neglected. “North Bengal faces rampant erosion and floods, with water from Bhutan and Sikkim causing severe damage. This year, Totgaon in Rajganj has seen many displaced by floods and erosion, while the Jalpaiguri MP has been inactive. Despite claims of contacting the Brahmaputra board, no results are visible. The BJP’s actions appear to be a ploy to divide North Bengal, which Trinamool will not permit. If needed, our party will take to the

streets to protest.”