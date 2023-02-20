Trinamool to expel its leaders contesting as Independent

raiganj: If any Trinamool Congress (TMC) party worker contests as an independent candidate against an official party candidate in the upcoming Panchayat polls, he or she will be expelled from TMC.



Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President, North Dinajpur District Trinamool Congress has warned party leaders and workers.

Believed to be a move to curb infighting over party candidature ahead of the Panchayat elections, Kanaiyalal Agarwal is holding regular meetings with party leaders and workers in various blocks of North Dinajpur district.

The TMC District President cautioned: “The state leadership will finalise the list of TMC candidates for the Panchayat election.

All leaders and workers will have to go along with it. If a TMC member contests as an independent candidate against the official party candidate thereby disobeying the party’s decision, he will be expelled from the party immediately,” Agarwal said addressing a party meeting in Agdimtikhunti Gram Panchayat area in Islampur.

In the past Panchayat elections also there have been incidents of party members contesting as independents going against the official party candidate thereby dividing votes.

“We want to make our message loud and clear this time well in advance so that we don’t have to tackle such problems later during the election,” added Agarwal.