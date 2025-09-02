Trinamool sweeps Kushmandi Fishermen’s Cooperative polls

BALURGHAT: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has registered a thumping victory in the Kushmandi Fishermen’s Cooperative elections. The results, declared late on Sunday night, revealed that the ruling party swept all six seats, leaving the Opposition far behind. With this decisive win, the Trinamool strengthened its grassroots presence in Kushmandi ahead of the Assembly polls.

Celebrations broke out among party workers and supporters on Monday morning as the scale of the victory became clear. Leaders and activists gathered at the Kushmandi block office with slogans and processions, marking the party’s success as a sign of continued public trust in its welfare-oriented politics.

Over the past few years, Trinamool has been working extensively in the cooperative sector, ensuring financial assistance, modern facilities for fishermen and schemes aimed at improving their livelihood. These measures, party leaders claim, have built confidence among the cooperative members, reflected in this resounding mandate.

Speaking on the occasion, Trinamool leader and secretary of the Kushmandi Panchayat Committee, Reza Jahir Abbas, said: “In the Fishermen’s Cooperative elections, we have won all six seats. This victory is the outcome of our workers’ relentless efforts. It will inspire us to take up new initiatives for the benefit of local communities.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, this result is extremely encouraging for us.”