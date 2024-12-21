Trinamool suspends its youth leader Tarun Tiwari

Kolkata: Tarun Tiwari, secretary in the West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Youth Congress Committee (WBPTYCC) has been suspended from his post for “anti-party” activities.

Sayani Ghosh, the president of WBPTYCC on Friday issued a notification suspending Tiwari.

“He is not permitted to engage in any correspondence using his previous designation, party stationery and attend any meeting associated with Trinamool Congress, Trinamool Youth Congress and other frontal organisations of the party by order,” reads the notification.

The matter was also communicated to Tiwari as well. Tiwari was arrested by Posta Police Station on Friday on the charges of extorting money from a businessman. The police arrested two more people in connection with this incident. A case has been filed against them.