Trinamool suggests raid at Suvendu’s residence

With Amit Shah expressing shock at the amount of money recovered in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam, TMC recalled to the minister how a BJP MLA in Karnataka fled after a huge amount of cash was recovered from his son’s house.

TMC also said that Shah should visit the residence of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, where allegedly huge amounts of money earned through dubious means, would be recovered.

In a post on X, TMC said: “HM @AmitShah in his Bengal rally, claimed to be astounded by the amount of cash at a leaders’ house. Perhaps he should catch up on the news of @BJP4Karnataka MLA K. Madal Virupakshappa who fled the scene after Rs 8.12 Cr unaccounted cash was seized by Karnataka Lokayukta officials from his son’s office and residence. Perhaps he should visit LoP @SuvenduWB’s house, where he might find coffers filled with crores earned through dubious means, including the notorious Saradha scam and various Contai municipality frauds. @BJP4India’s sanctimonious stance is becoming harder to believe.” During his rally, Shah claimed he ‘comes from Gujarat but in his entire life, he had never seen such huge cash getting recovered from a minister’s house’. He challenged TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee to suspend arrested leaders Jyotipriya Mallik, Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal from the party.

TMC rebutted that Bengal BJP leaders seemed to have kept Shah in the dark by not informing him that TMC suspended Partha Chatterjee.