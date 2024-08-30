Trinamool starts ‘rapists should be hanged’ digital campaign

Kolkata: On a day Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders in the districts held programmes demanding capital punishment for the culprits in the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the party started a campaign on digital platform saying “rapists should be hanged”.

Ahead of the two-day special session to be convened by the state government on September 2 to ensure justice for rape victims, the Trinamool Congress on Friday amplified chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s clarion call to ensure that all convicted rapists receive capital punishment.

Trinamool leaders of all rank and file shared the message on their social media platforms in a bid to intensify the movement for speedy justice for rape victims. Interestingly, this comes two days after Mamata Banerjee asked all party leaders to be active on social media and combat fake news.

Banerjee, while addressing a TMCP rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, said her party will hold dharna on Saturday in every block. She had instructed the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to hold sit-ins next Friday outside every college in the state demanding capital punishment for the culprits in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The women wing of the party will hold rallies in the block level

on Saturday.

Banerjee on Wednesday said there is only one punishment for crimes like the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder -- “hanged till death”.