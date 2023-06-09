Trinamool starts poll prep with wall writing campaign in Dabgram-Fulbari constituency

SILIGURI: With the announcement of the Panchayat election schedule, the Trinamool Congress has already started campaigning for the election with wall writing in the Dabgram-Fulbari constituency.



On Friday, the Trinamool Congress did wall writing in front of the Uttarkannya, the branch Secretariat of West Bengal under Fulbari number one Gram panchayat.

Mohammad Ahid, the Anchal President of Fulbari one Gram Panchayat, Kishore Mandal, the youth President and leaders of Dabgram Fulbari block Trinamool Congress wrote on the wall requesting people to cast votes for TMC.

“After the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led MPs and MLAs were nowhere in sight in the area. They did not do any work in these areas. People are facing grave problems. The BJP MLA of this constituency is not in touch with the public. She does not have any interest in listening to their problems. Meanwhile, our Supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did ample work for the masses. We will highlight these points in our campaign. People will not repeat the mistake this time. We will surely win,” said Mohammad Ahid.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in the last Assembly election with Shikha Chatterjee elected the MLA of this constituency. Trinamool Congress alleged that she did not visit the areas after she won and remained detached from the voters. People did not get any benefit in their tenure. These points will be highlighted in the Panchayat election campaign.