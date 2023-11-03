Trinamool snubs Suvendu for accusing Mamata of ‘illegally’ occupying land at Kalighat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP crossed swords on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to publicly release the copy of the title deed of the land at Harish Chatterjee Street where she has been residing by allegedly occupying the land.



The spat between both parties began after Mamata, who is also the TMC chairperson, raised questions over Suvendu’s properties.

Alluding to Adhikari she had said: “We have not come out with documents against those owning 60-70 trawlers, a good number of cars and petrol pumps. But now we are looking for such documents. While serving as a Cabinet minister and being chairman of Haldia Development Authority, no one knows how much land was sold against huge money.”

On Thursday, Adhikari took to social media to disclose his Income Tax Return statement and asked Mamata to use all the investigating agencies at her disposal to prove he earned “A Single Paisa” more than what he has declared or has amassed any disproportionate asset or property.

Challenging Mamata, he wrote: “You have to publicly release the copy of the Title Deed of the land, situated at Harish Chatterjee Street; Kalighat, Kolkata, where you have been residing by occupying the land. Why don’t you let everyone know whether the possession is lawful or not. I hope you find the courage to accept my challenge. Blabbering in front of the camera is the easiest part, now follow it up with action.”

Following his statements, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit out at Adhikari, alleging that his “frantic response is nothing short of an overreaction fuelled by fear and guilt.”

He wrote: “Suspicion always haunts the guilty mind! LoP @SuvenduWB’s frantic response is nothing short of an overreaction fueled by fear and guilt. Smt.@MamataOfficial made no direct accusations or single out any individual, yet Mr. Adhikari rushed to preemptively tweet his income tax returns. Why would he be so quick to react unless he felt threatened or exposed? Why would a leader, who claims innocence, feel compelled to go to such lengths to prove it? What is he so desperate to hide?”