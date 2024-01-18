Trinamool snubs BJP leader for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, strongly condemned the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar’s remarks about chief minister and the party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Calling Majumdar’s remark “derogatory”, TMC criticised him for raising questions about the income of Banerjee and her use of a “costly” mobile phone. Majumdar asked: “How Chief Minister buy a costly phone when she does not take any remuneration? If she does not take remuneration, somebody has given it to her. Nobody gives anything to anyone unless he/she has some business. Majumdar used the word “Dhanda” which Trinamool Congress has found highly objectionable. The ruling party in Bengal also demanded an apology from Majumdar.

Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya wrote on X: “After PM @narendramodi’s ‘didi o didi’ catcall, @BJP4India’s state leadership now targets CM @MamataOfficial, using derogatory terms like ‘dhanda.’ Such remarks towards the only woman CM goes to show their MISOGYNISTIC attitude. @DrSukantaBJP must issue a public apology!”

TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote: “After the infamous Didi o Didi catcall & Thumka comment, @DrSukantaBJP takes BJP’s anti-women tirade a step ahead. Only a BJP MP can use words such

as “dhanda” while talking about the only woman CM in India! @BJP4India must apologise!”

TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that there are a number of charges against BJP MPs and MLAs.

“From harassment to rape, the list of charges against BJP MLAs and MPs keeps growing.@BJP4India, we don’t think your moral compass can find its way back anymore!” Bhattacharya said in a post on X.