Trinamool slams Yogi govt over Dalit woman’s ‘murder’, Kumbh stampede

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government after the mutilated body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman was recovered in Ayodhya.

Trinamool on social media said that the victim was found in a canal, her eyes gouged out and her body bearing deep wounds and fractures.

The family said that she was gang-raped and murdered.

Trinamool Congress in a statement said: “Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule is a land of fear, atrocities, and injustice.” The party questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claims of maintaining law and order and challenged the effectiveness of the “Beti Bachao” initiative, highlighting the increasing violence against Dalit women in the state. “CM @myogiadityanath, where is your so-called “law and order”? Where is your fake “Beti Bachao” propaganda now? Dalit women are being RAPED and MURDERED in YOUR Uttar Pradesh, and you look the other way,” AITC wrote on its social media handle. The BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government also came under fire in Parliament today over its handling of the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

AITC staged a walkout, accusing the government of withholding crucial information about the tragedy, which has reportedly claimed dozens of lives.

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose expressed concerns over the government’s lack of transparency, stating: “We want the truth on what happened at the Kumbh Mela. Evidence is coming out that there was not only one stampede but there was a second stampede. There are not just 30 people dead but many people have lost their lives. All the opposition parties gave notices under rule 267, but the BJP government is refusing to give us the truth. How many have died? This is a crime—why is the BJP government not telling us how many have died?”